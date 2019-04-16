Uber says taxi drivers use its application, disagrees with employers opposing right to choose

Officials of Uber Romania ridesharing company say they want a collaboration with the local taxi industry, given that many taxi drivers are already using the company's application, emphasising the consumer's right to choose from among various transport options.

"We want to collaborate with the taxi industry as we do in other countries. In fact, many taxi drivers are already using our application, but we will never agree with employers' organisations who oppose technology and the right of consumers to choose. We believe the government will opt not to limit ridesharing services, but to regulate them properly in the interest of millions of Romanians who use these applications and want to continue to have more transport options," Uber Romania officials said in a statement released on Wednesday.The Confederation of Authorised Romanian Haulers (COTAR) is protesting today in Victoriei Square Bucharest against the intention of the government to issue an emergency ordinance which, according to the haulers, would maintain illegal taxicab operation.According to COTAR, 5,000 cars are expected for the protest taking place between 06:00hrs and 18:00hrs in Piata Victoriei.Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Vasile-Daniel Suciu said Monday that within two days the emergency ordinance outlawing illegal taxicab operation would be published in the Official Journal.