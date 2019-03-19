UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points.

"The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for fundamental changes in the fiscal and economic system, after having repeatedly stated that it cannot agree to the OUG hurriedly adopted by the relevant ministry. The leader of the UDMR group in the Chamber of Deputies, Korodi Attila, stressed that, as part of the parliamentary debate on the simple motion against the Finance Minister, UDMR said it would ask for the postponement of the OUG's entry into force and the initiation of a large parliamentary and professional debate on this topic," a press release issued by UDMR on Tuesday informs.

According to Korodi Attila, OUG 114 would amend over 50 laws with immediate effect, without prior studies.

"The UDMR's parliamentary group considers that the OUG has positive aspects, but it also includes measures that do not serve to the development of the economic sphere and local administrations. Therefore, for all the economic actors concerned to have enough time to prepare themselves as regards the enforcement of the OUG's provisions, UDMR callf for the postponement of the entry into force of the new normative act until 2020," the release states.

Among other things, UDMR also proposes changes aimed at eliminating the "tax on greed", considering that introducing such a measure, without carrying out an impact assessment, significantly puts individuals and companies at a disadvantage.

"In the parliamentary debate on Government Emergency Ordinance No. 114, UDMR calls for private pension funds to invest their funds in strategic projects and the share capital to be in proportion to the amounts they manage. Given that the private pension funds do not profitably manage the contributions of citizens to mandatory private pensions, it is necessary to give these private pension funds the opportunity to invest in strategic projects, thus capitalizing on the taxpayers' money," the quoted document states.