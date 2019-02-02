UDMR designates top five candidates for EP elections; order on list to be established in March

The electoral committee of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) validated the nomination files of those members who wish to run in the elections to the European Parliament, which files were received until February 1, and designated the top five candidates - Hegedus Csilla, Oltean Csongor, Sogor Csaba, Vincze Lorant and Winkler Gyula - who can participate in the scrutiny of May 26, with the order on that list remaining to be established in the beginning of March.

"The order of the candidates on the list will be established in the beginning of March by the Standing Bureau of the UDMR. According to our internal regulations, the final decisions shall be later confirmed by the CRU (Union Representatives Council)," reads a release of the UDMR on Saturday sent to AGERPRES.

The next stage of the campaign for the European Parliament elections will take place on February 22-23 at the UDMR Congress in Cluj.

"In this respect, we will have a debate between the candidates, where there will be presented the most important elements of the electoral programme of the Union, and also we will initiate the campaign for raising signatures in support of the candidates," reads the abovementioned release.