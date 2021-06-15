UDMR proposes that child allowance be differentiated according to families' income

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor said on Monday that he proposed at the government coalition meeting a differentiation of child allowances according to families' incomes.

"We talked about child allowances, the Senate's version stays. This means that the 20 percent increase will be operational starting with January 1. We proposed a change of philosophy for child allowances, to link them to income and be deductible from income tax. It is therefore a proposed change, which we will discuss this year, so that we can try to introduce it from 2023," Kelemen Hunor said in a statement to the press at the Palace of Parliament.

In his turn, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, said that the version proposed by UDMR will be analyzed.

"The subject was not very detailed in this meeting. It was indeed agreed that we have the increase from the beginning of next year, as it has already been communicated in the public space, and then we will see according to the budget what the next framework will be like. There was also the alternative that Mr. Hunor presented, that of coming up with an improved version, through which to create a mechanism in which resources are directed towards those children who need it. (...) It is a subject that was opened by colleagues from UDMR and we said that we will discuss such a formula, no further progress was made, we are also analyzing such an alternative," said the USR PLUS leader.