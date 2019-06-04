UDMR's Kelemen calls mistake ordinance on electing county council chairs, vows no support

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday the government emergency ordinance on the election of county council chairs under a single-member poll system is "a mistake", and UDMR does not support such change, and it will take a stand against it when it comes to Parliament.

"It is a mistake. We did not support, we do not support it. When it reaches Parliament we will vote against it. It is not okay," Kelemen Hunor said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after UDMR consultations with President Klaus Iohannis when asked about the emergency ordinance.

The government passed on Monday an emergency ordinance stipulating the election of the county council chairs by voters in a direct election.