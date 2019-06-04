UDMR's Kelemen Hunor; We are ready to support a censure motion

President of UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) on Tuesday stated that the MPs representing the Union are ready to support a censure motion, but they showed that even with the MPs from the UDMR they cannot meet a majority to ensure the motion passing.

"A censure motion is welcome anytime, in every parliamentary session. I won't deny that we've had discussions with the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) these days. It's impossible to reach 233 votes even with us, but this needs to be corrected, for the censure motion, after all, it's a constitutional instrument meant for controlling the Government and overthrowing the Government. Last night, when I calculated, there is no majority. (...) When there is a text, as the colleagues from the PNL promised me that they will send the text to us too, and to USR, we will probably come with a proposal of a text to continue the one proposed by them. We also must see if they accept it or not and, depending on this discussion, if we go further. We are prepared to support a censure motion, we have no problem with that," said Kelemen Hunor, after the consultations of the UDMR delegation with President Iohannis and the Cotroceni Palace.

He specified that the topic of the censure motion hasn't been discussed at the meeting with the head of state.