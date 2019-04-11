UDMR's Kelemen: We'll do everything in our power to mobile electorate for European Parliament elections, referendum

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) head, Kelemen Hunor on Thursday stated, after consultations at the Cotroceni with the head of the state Klaus Iohannis, that his political party will do everything in its power to mobilize the electorate for both the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum.

"I told Mr President that we have experience with another very similar referendum that was held 10 years ago, and that our experience and conclusions back then are relevant and important, which is why we will try and we will do everything in our power to mobilize the electorate for both the elections to the European Parliament, which we believe are very important, maybe the most important of the past ten years, and the referendum. We will tell people to go and say their opinion in respect to the two topics and the questions that we do not know yet. In respect to the thematic, we believe that the first topic has a predictable result, for I don't think there are going to be people who will say "no" to this question, namely to the question related to the need of granting amnesty for corruption. Which is why I don't believe there are going to be any surprises here. In the case of the second question, related to the emergency ordinances, we are more radical than President Iohannis and we believe that we need to eliminate the emergency ordinances institution from our Constitution. We don't need emergency ordinances in any field," Kelemen said at the Cotroceni Palace.He added that the emergency ordinances institution has generated more damage to the society, for it's not good to let the Government adopt laws by itself, which is why it needs to be eliminated, except for the war and catastrophes situations."The simple ordinances adopted during the parliamentary holidays can remain, but I don't think that we need the rest. Laws can be adopted in 2-3 weeks, if there is political will.