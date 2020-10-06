UDMR says resounding no to general election postponed, as pandemic prospects not any better next March

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said in Arad on Tuesday that he is against the proposal to postpone the general election, considering that there is neither legal basis nor guarantees that the COVID-19 pandemic prospects will be any better early next year, according to Agerpres.

"About the postponement of the election that is still being discussed these days: no, a resounding no. That's what we have been saying from the beginning. We really wanted to have the general election a week earlier, in the last week of November, but December 6 is ok. (...) The election can only be postponed, as it is written in the Constitution, by emergencies like war, natural catastrophe and so on, for a maximum of three months. December 6 or March 6, what difference does it make? Who thinks the epidemic will be better in January-February than in November and December? There are no such arguments, we have not and do not support the general election being postponed," Kelemen told a news press conference at UDMR Arad.

He specified that UDMR supported the law by which it was established that Parliament decides the date of the elections, but added that it is not in force yet and the date has already been set.

"We agreed with that law, we were even initiators under which we established that the date of the parliamentary election be set by Parliament. As the Constitutional Court has ruled, it is a constitutional law, but things stop there. The law is for the future, because it is not already in force. The election date has been set and must remain so," added the UDMR leader.

Kelemen attended in the Romanian-Hungarian Reconciliation Park in Arad commemorations of 13 generals killed at the end of the 1848 - 1849 Revolution.