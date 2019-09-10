UDMR Senators to vote for Alina Gorghiu for Senate President

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will vote for Alina Gorghiu for the Senate President office, the Union's stand being that the censure motion must be filed as soon as possible.

"Today we have the vote for the Senate President. UDMR doesn't support the candidate proposed by the PSD [Social Democratic Party], Teodor Melescanu. The Union Senators will vote for the Opposition candidate, Alina Gorghiu. The UDMR stand is clear: we don't support the Government, the censure motion must be filed urgently," the UDMR press office pointed out.