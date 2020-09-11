UDMR to seek local alliances with PNL where possible after local elections

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that after the local and general elections political stability needs to be created and showed that after the September 27 local elections, alliances with the National Liberal Party (PNL) have to sought wherever possible.

"We, in Romania, (...) at this moment have an important problem that can be solved only at home, of course, with your support. We have been in a permanent political crisis for eight years. (...) That is why, after the local and parliamentary elections, we ought to create political stability. That is why, after the local elections, we must seek alliances with PNL wherever possible. After the local elections, we need stability, a parliamentary majority; we need projects and clear cut priorities, and well-designed technical projects or else the 80 billion available to us would be for naught. Without projects, without prioritising them, without political stability, without solidarity and without dialogue it will be difficult and, that is why talking with colleagues from PNL, with [PNL national chairman] Ludovic [Orban], with other colleagues from PNL, I have realised that we have no choice but to look for a way out of this crisis in the years to come," Kelemen Hunor told a virtual meeting of the leadership of the European People's Party (EPP) group's on solidarity for Europe's recovery.

He underlined that UDMR and PNL have shared goals and objectives to ensure Romania's sustainable development.