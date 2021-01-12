UDMR's Biro: We are fighting for increased ambassadorial staff budgeting for Foreign Ministry

Chair of the Chamber of Deputies' Committee on Foreign Affairs Biro Rozalia of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Tuesday that all 31 diplomats recently proposed as ambassadors of Romania were heard and received a favourable opinion, and the relevant parliamentary committees will press for higher appropriations for the Foreign Ministry in order to provide the necessary staff for Romania's embassies abroad.

"We know that our embassies are facing difficulties in terms of the number of staff they work with (...) we know the problems and the foreign affairs committees have taken upon themselves to fight for increased appropriations, a larger budget for the Foreign Ministry, when the 2021 appropriations are discussed, to be able to provide the necessary staff for the embassies," Biro told a news conference in Oradea, Bihor County.

All 31 diplomats picked as ambassadors of Romania were heard in four rounds - three last year and one recently, on January 6 - and received a favourable opinion from Parliament's committees on foreign affairs for a five-year term.The UDMR MP said that in her opinion Romania's strategic partnerships and the country's representation to countries such as the US, Germany and Japan should be prioritised. The priority objective of the Romanian ambassadors in those countries, she said, will be "to deepen, strengthen and diversify the strategic partnership with that country."Regarding the neighbouring countries, the priority objectives of the ambassadors will be to find business opportunities, collaboration, exchanges of experience, which must be fruitful, while in distant countries, the role of the ambassadors will be to promote Romania's image and to build friendships and partnerships."Of course, diplomatic activities are a priority, but because the economic attaches are subordinated to them my request was to place stronger emphasis on trade and economic activities, relations. I also underlined the importance of bilateral relations, which are the bridge for the development of regional partnerships, and also the basis for mutual promotion in international organisations," said Biro.