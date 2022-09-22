UDMR's Kelemen: Energy saving in homes can be recommended, making it mandatory is difficult

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), says that household consumers cannot be forced to save energy in their own homes, they can only be recommended to do so, but he believes that most people are responsible.

"The European announcement is currently an intention. (...) A binding decision regarding the member states has not been made. An extraordinary meeting of the energy ministers from each member state is announced at the end of September, as they did not reach a common conclusion at the recent meeting. You do realize though, that some things can be done, others cannot be done. You can give recommendations, but compulsoriness is hard to enforce, because who does the controlling? You have to establish the 'thermometer police', temperature in the house. What do you want to do?," Kelemen Hunor told Euronews Romania.

The UDMR leader claims that a comparison cannot be made between electricity or gas consumers from different EU countries or between citizens who live in the city and those who live in the countryside. Consumptions are different, he says.

"Who will enter my house to check if it's 19 degrees or 21 degrees? And what will the sanction be? Will they lock me in the house or cut off my gas? What will they do?" explained the deputy prime minister.

He showed that from this point of view there will be recommendations, on the one hand, but "on the other hand, we must say very clearly that we are not doing this for the Commission, we are doing it for ourselves, for our budget".

"It's a crisis, it's a hard time, we didn't create this crisis, but yes, it's true - we will all pay the price of the war, the price of President Putin's madness," Kelemen Hunor emphasized.

On the other hand, the UDMR leader said that Romania produces gas for domestic consumption and hardly needs to import it at all, but, as for diesel, "huge quantities" are being imported, and this explains the price difference between the two types of fuels.AGERPRES