UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: I've seen and felt that people's wish for freedom is unshaken

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, who is in northern Sighetu Marmatiei for Hungarians Day, declared that priority needs to be that of helping, of being ready to receive refugees, on the one hand and on the other hand to make sure that "none of our communities will fall victim neither to the psychosis of war, nor war propaganda".

"The war in our vicinity not only leaves its mark, but also defines the way we are celebrating today. (...) We do not know how long this war can last. It can last weeks, it can last months. As a result, we need to be ready, on the one hand, to receive refugees, and on the other hand to make sure that none of our communities will fall victim neither to the psychosis of war, nor to the war propaganda. That is what I am asking everyone, what I am urging everyone to do, as much as possible, remain calm, look ahead and try to do all that we can, where we can. We are working to keep the citizens of this country safe. We are working to keep our freedom," Kelemen Hunor said during his speech.

He highlighted that the Western world needs to remain united in order to defeat Russia's expansion.

According to the UDMR leader, human nature is built on desire and idea of freedom.

"Within man resides the most noble desire and virtue, of a divine nature: to live free in dignity. Affirmation of life in front of destruction. Today, the Ukrainian citizens are fighting for freedom. All freedom-loving people are alongside them today. They are on liberty's side. They are against the aggressor, against the Russian invasion. We too are doing the same thing. Today, this is the only right conduct," Kelemen Hunor specified.

During his speech, the chairman of UDMR reminded of the importance of the 174th anniversary of the Revolution of 1848-1849, the heroes' actions and history lessons that are actual even today.