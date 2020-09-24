UDMR's Kelemen: I would not support state of general emergency at this time, we cannot close country

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Thursday, in central Miercurea Ciuc, that we must adapt to the situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and considers that there is no need for a new state of emergency.

"We have to adapt to the situation at the moment. I hope that this will not happen [ed.n. - the establishment of the state of emergency], I say that there is no need for such a thing. There will be closed schools, there will be closed institutions, for short periods. (...) As they are now, wherever there is an outbreak, wherever there are cases, but responsibly we can go through these moments and we do not need any closure and any state of emergency, alert and especially a closure of the country in general. But there will be some harder times, we can't say where this is going to happen. But I wouldn't support a general state of emergency right now. You cannot stop the economy, you cannot stop social life and you cannot stop all institutions," specified the leader of UDMR.

He explained that at the beginning the situation was different, there was not enough information and it was not known how the pandemic would evolve, but Romania has been on a plateau of about 1,200-1,300 cases a day for almost two months, which is controllable.

In his view, more coherence is needed at the level of central authorities.

"But, it also depends on the Government, it also depends on the central authorities, because the people are responsible, the citizens are making an effort, the vast majority of them, the local institutions are making huge efforts. At the level of the central authorities, more coherence would be needed. I see, as my daughter also goes to school, how much effort the teachers and the schools make, so that everything is in order and hats off for that. So, from this point of view, half a year has been an extremely useful experience for every human being. We have to get used to living with this virus, but we can't close the country, we can't close the economy and especially social life, we can't just reduce it to the online," Kelemen Hunor concluded.