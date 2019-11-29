UDMR's Kelemen: In Romanian-Hungarian cohabitation there is balance that could become fragile

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Friday, at a debate organized in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, that in what regards Romanian-Hungarian cohabitation there is a balance, but which can very quickly become fragile.

"There is a balance in Romanian-Hungarian cohabitation which can become fragile very fast, as has happened in 1990 in Targu Mures (on 15 March, ed. n.) and this year in Valea Uzului, because prejudgment exists, there are problems that have not been discussed and approached sincerely. There is mistrust, the lack of trust is palpable, if there is no trust among individuals, among groups, if there is no trust between state and citizen, there is no cooperation, and without cooperation there is no success," said Kelemen Hunor.

According to him, "prejudgment needs to be dismantled, and thus we can raise the level of trust between individuals and communities."

Kelemen Hunor also said that he respects the state, but asked himself if the state does the same thing towards the citizen.

"I respect the state as a citizen, but I will ask, is the state respecting me, does it trust me? Or does it make me, as a Hungarian, permanently give statements of loyalty? Because I would not accept that. I was born in this country, I paid taxes and I contribute to the development of society and I cannot accept when my loyalty is permanently questioned. These matters should disappear and then cooperation will be better," the UDMR chairman added.

Kelemen Hunor participated in a debate about Romanian-Hungarian cohabitation and the contribution of the majority to the life of the minority in Transylvania, together with Babes-Bolyai University prorector Daniel David, journalist Sabin Gherman and Unitarian pastor Racz Norbert.