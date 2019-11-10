UDMR's Kelemen votes for 'Romania's future, respect, trust'

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) national leader and presidential candidate Kelemen Hunor in today's election said on Sunday at Carta, Harghita County, that he voted for Romania's future, for respect and for trust.

"I came today to vote; I voted for the future of Romania, for respect and for trust. I voted for a society and a country that will invest in the two important resources, people and nature, in education and in environmental protection and in supporting the economy. I am convinced that today there will be a great turnout and I say go to the vote, vote and choose the best solution for Romania," said the Kelemen upon leaving the polling station.He said it is very important for all citizens to exercise their right to vote."That is why I think that as many people should turn out to vote as possible. Every vote counts, because it means legitimacy, and it also means getting the citizens involved in the affairs of the city," said Kelemen.The UDMR presidential hopeful voted Sunday morning at Carta, his native village, at the local town hall, where the polling station was set upon and had previously housed the maternity ward where Kelemen was born.