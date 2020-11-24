UDMR's Kumor: Ciolacu's resignation and that of USR's MPs just populism, doesn't solve anything

The leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, on Tuesday labeled as "cheap populism" the gestures of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, and the USR (Save Romania Union) MPs to resign from Parliament in order not to benefit from service pensions, according to AGERPRES.

"The only fair and correct solution is, if we want to talk about service pensions, to delete, repeal all pensions, including pensions of magistrates and pensions of former employees of the Intelligence Service, officers. The rest is cheap populism and solves absolutely nothing. Send Mr Ciolacu and the USR members to Mrs Violeta Alexandru, the Minister of Labour, to explain them how pensions are calculated. Because they don't give up anything. The same as Mr Ciolacu didn't give up anything four years ago, when he resigned with one day before the end of his term in office, neither he nor the USR will give up anything now," Kelemen Hunor told RFI radio station.

He added that when the UDMR proposed the repeal of all service pensions, including those of magistrates and former Intelligence Service employees, and "the USR voted against it."

"So, this is the only fair and correct solution: we are erasing all service pensions, as we have proposed since last year," the UDMR leader said.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu and the leader of the Social Democratic Deputies, Alfred Simonis, announced on Monday that they will resign from Parliament on the last day of their term in order not to benefit from a service pension.

Also, the USR MPs submitted resignations from the Legislature on Tuesday, to become effective starting with December 18.