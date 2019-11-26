UK personalities, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree for the decoration of some personalities from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a release from the Presidential Administration shows.

Therefore, as a "recognition of the important support granted to the Romanian research, for the major contribution made to the development of the DANUBIUS-RI strategy", the president conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Officer, Category H - "Scientific research" to Professor Cristopher Bradley from the University of Birmingham, Counselor Michael George Schultz - National Institute for Research and Development for Marine Geology and Geoecology, University of Birmingham, and Professor Andrew N. Tyler from the University of Stirling.