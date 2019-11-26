 
     
UK personalities, decorated by President Iohannis

captura Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree for the decoration of some personalities from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a release from the Presidential Administration shows.

Therefore, as a "recognition of the important support granted to the Romanian research, for the major contribution made to the development of the DANUBIUS-RI strategy", the president conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Officer, Category H - "Scientific research" to Professor Cristopher Bradley from the University of Birmingham, Counselor Michael George Schultz - National Institute for Research and Development for Marine Geology and Geoecology, University of Birmingham, and Professor Andrew N. Tyler from the University of Stirling.

