Ukraine's Dzapharova says Crimea, where it all started, is part of the solution to the conflict

In Ukraine, it all started in Crimea and the solution to the current conflict must include this territory, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzapharova declared on Thursday in Bucharest in remarks after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova trilateral meeting on security.

60 states and international organizations are currently campaigning for the liberation of Crimea, pointed out Dzapharova, who participates in the first Conference on the Security of the Black Sea Region held over April 12 - 13 in Bucharest under the auspices of the International Crimea Platform.

The Ukrainian official called for enhanced firmness when it comes to isolating and sanctioning the Russian Federation, reminding that the war started by it continues to rage in the middle of Europe, on thousands of square kilometers, traumatizing an entire world.

It is a matter of justice, and a special court must be created to investigate Russia's crimes, Dzapharova emphasized, stating also that Ukraine firmly believes that its joining the European Union and NATO is only a matter of time.

The official went on to say that Ukraine is in the final stages of completing national legislation with aspects related to minorities and anti-corruption provisions and expressed hope that accession negotiations will start by the end of this year.

The trilateral meeting in Bucharest was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu and Moldovan Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatii, who all signed a joint declaration at the end of the event.

The event in Bucharest was a continuation of the trilateral meeting on energy security organized in Odessa in 2022.

Emine Dzapharova expressed hopes that talks with infrastructure and energy ministers will continue in the same trilateral format in the coming months, as the recovery of Ukraine requires large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. AGERPRES