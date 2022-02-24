Ukrainian charge d'affaires: At this point, attacks are massive; there are hundreds of victims

Ukraine's charge d'affaires to Romania, Paun Rohovei, on Thursday stated that the Russian Federation's attacks were "very massive" and that the Ukrainian army was ready for such a scenario.

"The Ukrainian army is ready for such a scenario, it has retaliated and retaliates. After the most recent data we received at 1.00 pm, six fighter jets were shot down, plus a large number of helicopters and a large number of tanks and armored vehicles. We took prisoners, Russian soldiers. At this point attacks are very massive, it is very difficult to keep them at the line, which is why we called on all out international partners to make maximum of politico-diplomatic efforts to fight on two fronts, let's say, the politico-diplomatic front and the front as such," said Rohovei, at the Parliament Palace, where he had a meeting with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that the city of Kyiv is not yet surrounded, and that it is "very well defended."

"The world is calm and the most important thing is that there is a surge of patriotism among the population," he said.

Asked what Ukraine expects in the coming days, Paun Rohovei said: "We expect serious things. The Ukrainian army is ready to give a very strong response. As for the number of victims, there are hundreds of civilians."

He noted that the Russians were "going all the way" to the big cities.