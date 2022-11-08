Ukrainian passenger train performs runs test on Berlibas - Valea Viseului line, after 16 years

A Ukrainian passenger railcar performed a runs test on the Berlibas (UZ) - Valea Viseului (CFR) line on Tuesday, for the first time in the last 16 years, Romanian Railways (CFR) informs.

"The first Ukrainian passenger railcar carried out a runs test today on the route Berlibas (UZ) - Valea Viseului (CFR) transit line on the border of Romania with Ukraine, reopened by SRCF Cluj on October 12, 2022, 16 years since no (UZ) railway set has circulated through this border point! We remind you that, for the resumption of passenger train traffic on the Valea Viseului (CFR) - Berlibas (UZ) broad gauge line, SRCF Cluj carried out repair work, under its own direction, replacing around 1,400 special wooden sleepers, 36 tons of small track material and completing the line with 400 tons of broken stone," the CFR press release states.

SRCF Cluj continues the program of repairs to the railway infrastructure, works aimed at streamlining cross-border railway traffic on the Teresva (UZ) - Campulung la Tisa (CFR) - Sighetu Marmatiei - Bocicoi - Valea Viseului (CFR) - Berlibas (UZ) link, currently being underway repairs at the broad gauge line, from the border point Teresva (UZ) - Campulung la Tisa (CFR) - Sighetu Marmatiei - Valea Viseului. These works are estimated to be completed by the end of the year.

"Since the beginning of the year, with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, CFR SA has made sustained efforts to cope with the increase in passenger and freight rail transport capacity, registered both at the border points on the border with Ukraine (Halmeu and Vicsani), but also those on the border with the Republic of Moldova (Cristesti Jijia, Socola, Falciu and Galati Larga), through the works executed under our own direction, works which aimed both at the resumption of railway traffic on CF lines (broad gauge/standard gauge) closed years ago, but also the improvement of transit and maneuvering conditions on the lines in the railway stations," the quoted document states.AGERPRES