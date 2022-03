Senate head Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament next week.

"Important talk with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal: President Zelenskyy will give a speech to the Romanian Parliament. As President of the Senate, I will arrange for this to happen next week. Ukraine has my full support. Thank you, Denys!" Citu wrote on Twitter, Agerpres informs.