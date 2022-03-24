 
     
Ukrainian stations Espreso, Rada TV may rebroadcast in Romania

Romania's National Audio-Visual Council (CNA) announced on Thursday that the Ukrainian Espreso and Rada TV stations can be rebroadcast in Romania.

CNA says it looked into a request received from Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting in Ukraine, as well as that of Goldberry LLC to rebroadcast in Romania Rada TV and Espreso.

"CNA informs programme service distributors that they can rebroadcast the two stations without requesting agreements from Rada TV and Espreso," according to CNA, Agerpres informs.

