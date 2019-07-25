Ultimul film al lui Tarantino merită văzut și numai pentru coloana sonoră

The Box Tops, Deep Purple, Neil Diamond şi Vanilla Fudge se numără între artiştii ale căror piese au fost incluse pe coloana sonoră a celui mai recent film al lui Quentin Tarantino, „Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood”, potrivit news.ro.

Filmul va fi lansat în cinematografele americane şi în anumite pieţe internaţionale pe 26 iulie. În România, el va avea premiera pe 16 august.

Coloana sonoră cuprinde 31 de titluri, melodii şi extrase din reclame. Între artiştii incluşi se numără Simon & Garfunkel, Los Bravos şi Jose Feliciano.

Ea va fi lansată prin Columbia Records pe 26 iulie, în aceeaşi zi cu debutul filmului în cinematografe, şi va fi disponibilă în format vinyl, CD şi digital.

Cel de-al nouălea lungmetraj al cineastului american îi are în distribuţie pe Lenardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt şi Margot Robbie şi a fost prezentat în premieră mondială la Festivalul de Film de la Cannes de anul acesta.

Acţiunea lungmetrajului scris şi regizat de Quentin Tarantino are loc la finalul anilor 1960 şi este centrată pe un actor al cărui succes e aproape de domeniul trecutului (DiCaprio) şi dublura lui (Pitt). Coincidenţa face ca personajul lui DiCaprio, Rick Dalton, să fie vecin cu cel interpretat de Margot Robbie - Sharon Tate - starletă şi soţia lui Roman Polanski ucisă de secta lui Charles Manson.

Tarantino a dezvăluit săptămâna aceasta că este interesat să creeze un spinoff pentru televiziune plecând de la noul lui film.

Coloana sonoră cuprinde:

1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits

2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System

3. Hush – Deep Purple

4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

5. Hector – The Village Callers

6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brothers

7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy

8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders

10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops

12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple

14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie

15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff

26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano

28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge

30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre

31. KHJ Batman Promotion