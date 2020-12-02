UMF, decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with Order of Health Merit in rank of Knight

The Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) of Cluj-Napoca was decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with the Order of Health Merit in the rank of Knight, according to AGERPRES.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Romania, the Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Cluj-Napoca was decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with the Order of Health Merit in the rank of Knight, for its contribution brought in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. The distinction was handed to the rector of UMF Iuliu Hatieganu, Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, by the President of Romania, during a ceremony that took place yesterday, December 1, in the Union Hall of the Cotroceni Palace," shows a release sent on Wednesday by the UMF.

According to the quoted source, the Order of Health Merit in the rank of Knight was offered as a sign of appreciation for the quality of the educational process and academic excellence, for the important effort submitted in the context of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am enormously glad that our efforts, of the leadership, of the didactic staff, of the students and the administrative personnel, of the entire academic community, are recognized and appreciated at the highest level, that we represent a model of involvement in society through the role that we have assumed for the good of the community in which we conduct our activity. This distinction honors us and motivates us to continue our performance in Romania's medicine," said the UMF Iuliu Hatieganu rector, Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu.

This is the second distinction that UMF Iuliu Hatieganu received from the President of Romania. Last year, at the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian language Medicine Faculty, UMF Iuliu Hatieganu of Cluj Napoca was decorated with the Order of Education Merit in rank of Grand Officer.