UMF Iasi receives WFME accreditation, which brings wider international recognition for graduates

The "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi received the accreditation of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), a document by which the graduates' diplomas receive a wider international recognition.

The decision follows the accreditation visit of the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating committee - IAAR, authorized by WFME, carried out between November 4 and 7, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Christmas came with wonderful news this year: the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi received the accreditation of the World Federation of Medical Education. I believe we are the only univerdity of medicine in Romania that succeeded to get the international accreditation (for all study programs), according to WFME standards. This is an important step both for the image of the University and for the global recognition of the diplomas of our students, mainly the recognition of diplomas in Israel (country where about 500 students come from) and in the United States. The assessment was very rigorous, the standards imposed are of a high standard and the organization of the external accreditation visit, with a very dense programme, was a real challenge for us. It is the merit of the whole community of our University and I would like to thank them for the mobilization and the collective effort that brought success in this endeavor!," stated university professor Viorel Scripcariu, PhD, rector of UMF Iasi.At the "Grigore T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi, there are currently over 500 Israeli students enrolled in undergraduate studies, about 20 per cent of the total number of foreign students, with a very good level of education, and who meet all the requirements imposed by the university. Moreover, the tuition fees paid by them represent an important financing resource, their presence in the big university centers becoming an asset for the local economy, the same source also shows.WFME accreditation is the certification of the adequacy of medical education programmes and of the competence of medical schools in the provision of medical education, states the said source.