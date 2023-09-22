Underage mothers who go to school to receive 700 RON scholarship

The minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Natalia Intotero, said on Friday in Targu Jiu, at a debate on school dropout organised by the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF), that underage mothers will receive a 700 RON scholarship if they go to school, and their children have priority for nursery places.

The minister said that the scholarship was also intended to prevent the separation of mother and child.

Natalia Intotero said that young people can also access support programmes after the age of 18 if they choose to continue their studies or get a job, and pointed out that several programmes are underway to reduce school dropout and support young people and families.

"Within the ministry we have many programmes to support the reduction of school dropout, starting with support programmes for families, the card for large families, credit programmes, Family Student Invest, those day centres, over 150 centres where vulnerable families have the opportunity to take their children after school, for remedial classes, hot meals, discussions with psychologists," said Intotero