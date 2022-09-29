 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Unemployment benefit increased to reference social indicator under promulgated law

klaus iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday a law that provides for an increase in the unemployment benefit to people with a contribution period of at least one year, which will be equal to the value of the reference social indicator.

The law amends Article 39 in Law 76/2002 regarding the unemployment insurance system and the stimulation of employment.

"The size of the unemployment benefit (...) is granted monthly in a differentiated way depending on the period of contribution, and is equal to the value of the reference social indicator in force at the date of its establishmen, for persons with a period of contribution of at least one year," says the new law.

In the law in force, the size of the benefit is 75% of the reference social indicator.

Also on Thursday, Iohannis promulgated a law approving Government's Emergency Ordinance 164/2020 to supplement Government's Emergency Ordinance 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code, told Agerpres.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.