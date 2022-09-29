Unemployment benefit increased to reference social indicator under promulgated law

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday a law that provides for an increase in the unemployment benefit to people with a contribution period of at least one year, which will be equal to the value of the reference social indicator.

The law amends Article 39 in Law 76/2002 regarding the unemployment insurance system and the stimulation of employment.

"The size of the unemployment benefit (...) is granted monthly in a differentiated way depending on the period of contribution, and is equal to the value of the reference social indicator in force at the date of its establishmen, for persons with a period of contribution of at least one year," says the new law.

In the law in force, the size of the benefit is 75% of the reference social indicator.

Also on Thursday, Iohannis promulgated a law approving Government's Emergency Ordinance 164/2020 to supplement Government's Emergency Ordinance 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code, told Agerpres.