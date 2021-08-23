 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Unemployment in Bucharest levels out at 1.2pct in July 2021

Agerpres
someri somaj

Unemployment in Bucharest City levelled out at 1.2% in July, 2021, with 14,745 unemployed registered with the Bucharest Employment Agency, of whom 7,895 women, according to a press statement released on Monday, agerpres reports.

Out of the total of 14,745 registered unemployed, 3,557 were drawing unemployment benefits, and 11,188 were not.

Unemployed people with a high school education have the highest share in the total number of the unemployed registered in Bucharest (34.58%), followed by those with a higher education (26.48%), and 18.95% graduates of vocational/arts and trades education. Unemployed people with a secondary school education make up 16.91% of the total registered unemployed, post-secondary education graduates are 1.97%, and those with a primary or no formal education 1.11%.

By employability, 1,975 of the unemployed were very hard to employ, 4,483 hard to employ, 4,288 moderately employable, and 3,999 are easily employable.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.