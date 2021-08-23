Unemployment in Bucharest levels out at 1.2pct in July 2021

Unemployment in Bucharest City levelled out at 1.2% in July, 2021, with 14,745 unemployed registered with the Bucharest Employment Agency, of whom 7,895 women, according to a press statement released on Monday, agerpres reports.

Out of the total of 14,745 registered unemployed, 3,557 were drawing unemployment benefits, and 11,188 were not.

Unemployed people with a high school education have the highest share in the total number of the unemployed registered in Bucharest (34.58%), followed by those with a higher education (26.48%), and 18.95% graduates of vocational/arts and trades education. Unemployed people with a secondary school education make up 16.91% of the total registered unemployed, post-secondary education graduates are 1.97%, and those with a primary or no formal education 1.11%.By employability, 1,975 of the unemployed were very hard to employ, 4,483 hard to employ, 4,288 moderately employable, and 3,999 are easily employable.