Unemployment in Romania goes down to 2.64pct in March 2022

Unemployment in Romania was 2.64% nationwide at the end of March 2022, down 0.03 percentage points from February and 0.69 percentage points from March 2021, according to data released on Friday by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

The total number of the unemployed at the end of March 2022 was 230,288 people, down by 2,587 on a monthly basis.Out of the total registered unemployed, 45,928 were drawing unemployment benefits, down by 5,723, and 184,360 were not, up by 3,136, both on a monthly basis.By area of residence, the number of the unemployed at the end of March is as follows: 66,187 unemployed people come from urban areas and 164,101 from rural areas.Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (58,567), followed by those between 50 and 55 years old (46,975), at the opposite end being people between 25 and 29 years old (15,388).By educational attainment, the unemployed without formal education and those with a formal primary education level have a significant share in the total number of the unemployed registered with ANOFM (30.27%).Unemployed people with a secondary education level represent 32.10% of the total registered unemployed and university graduates 4.70%.