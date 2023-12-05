Unemployment rate drops to 2.9 pct in October

The unemployment rate registered at the national level was 2.90% in October of this year, down by 0.06 percentage points compared to that of the same month of 2022, informs the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

The total number of unemployed at the end of October 2023 was 233,094 people, of which 43,062 were unemployed with benefits and 190,032 without benefits. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 2,173 people, and the number of unemployed people without benefits increased by 1,632 people compared to the previous month.

By residence, 69,197 unemployed come from urban areas and 163,897 unemployed come from rural areas.

The number of unemployed women on October 31, 2023 was 113,136 people, while the number of unemployed men was 119,958 people.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 - 49 years old (54,375), followed by those over 55 years old (48,039), at the opposite pole were people between 25 - 29 years old (14,983).

"By education level, the unemployed without education and those with primary education level have a significant weight in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (29.07%). The unemployed with secondary education level represent 31.95% of the total number of registered unemployed, and those with university studies 5.07%," ANOFM states