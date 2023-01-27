Unemployment rate goes up to 3.05% in December 2022

The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, at the end of December 2022, 3.05%, higher than the previous month by 0.01 percentage points, according to data published on Friday by the National Employment Agency.

The total number of unemployed at the end of December 2022 was 239,064 people, higher by 552 people compared to the one registered at the end of the previous month. Of the total number of registered unemployed, 45,531 were unemployed with benefits and 193,533 without benefits. The number of unemployed people with benefits increased by 3,529 people, and the number of unemployed people without benefits decreased by 2,977 people compared to the previous month.

Regarding unemployment registered by gender, in December 2022 the male unemployment rate was 2.93% and the female unemployment rate was 3.20%.

By residence, the number of unemployed at the end of December is presented as follows: 69,588 unemployed come from urban areas and 169,476 unemployed come from rural areas. Most of the unemployed were between 40 - 49 years old (57,598), followed by those over 55 years old (46,214), at the opposite pole were people between 25 - 29 years old (17,163).

Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education have a significant weight in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (29.20%). The unemployed with secondary education level represent 31.82% of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education 4.61%.AGERPRES