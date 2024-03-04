Subscription modal logo Premium

Unemployment rate rises to 5.7 pct in January

somaj

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January 2024 stood at 5.7 percent, up by 0.1 percentage points compared to December 2023, data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

The unemployment rate for men was 1.3 percentage points higher than for women.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for January 2024 was 472,000, up from both the previous month (458,900) and the same period last year (453,100).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men was 1.3 percentage points higher than for women (the respective figures being 6.3 percent for men and 5 percent for women).

"The high unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years old) remains high at 22.1 percent," the INS representatives point out.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4 percent for January 2024 (3.9 percent for women and 4.7 percent for men). The number of unemployed 25-74 year olds represented 72 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for January 2024.

