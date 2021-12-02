Unemployment rate stagnates at 5.3 pct in October

The unemployment rate stood at 5.3 pct in in October 2021, the same as in September, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

The unemployment rate for men was 0.9 percentage points higher than for women. The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) for October 2021 was 438,000 people, up from the previous month (436,000 people).

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.9 percentage points (5.7 percent for men, as to 4.8 percent for women).According to the INS, the high level of the unemployment rate among young people (aged 15-24) of 19.6 pct is noteworthy.Adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) was estimated at 4.3 pct in October 2021 (4.6 pct for men and 3.8 pct for women). The number of unemployed aged 25-74 accounts for 75 pct of the total number of unemployed estimated for October 2021.The INS states that, starting in 2021, the methodology of the Household Labour Force Survey (the primary source of data in this press release) has been revised to meet the requirements of the new European regulations that came into force on January 1, 2021. Starting in 2021, people who produce agricultural goods intended exclusively or mostly for self-consumption are no longer part of the total employed population, respectively of the population employed in agriculture, this indicator decreasing accordingly, in both cases. For this reason, the data published for January-October 2021 are not comparable with those published for previous periods.