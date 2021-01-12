Union leader Husanu: After calling us heroes, gov't turned its back on us, froze pay

Several dozen trade unionists of the Sanitas health workers' federation participated on Tuesday in a rally before the Government House demanding an increase in the pay of health workers and social assistance workers in line with the pay law.

The trade unionists who took part in the protest chanted "Hotii!" (Thieves!) and "Ne-ati mintit!" (You have lied to us!) They displayed placards with the words " Stati putin si nu lucrati, avem banii inghetati" (Wait a minute and don't work, our money are frozen)"Promisiunile nu platesc facturile" (Promises don't pay bills) and "Si eroii au de platit facturi" (Heroes also have to pay bills).

During the demonstration, chairman of the Sanitas Bucharest Federation Viorel Husanu told AGERPRES that the main dissatisfaction of the trade unionists is the government's decision to freeze public pay for 2021 at the December 2020 level.The union leader said the former government, which included the current prime minister, lied to health and social workers when he promised them, at the end of last year, that their pay will go up after January 1, 2021.He said the members of the Sanitas Federation only demand compliance with the pay legislation and do not demand pay raises.During the rally, the leaders of the Sanitas Federation were not invited by government officials for talks.