Unlimited access to polling stations for media

Chairman of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica reiterated on Sunday that the media have unlimited access to polling stations throughout the day, in an area specifically designed by the section chair, because the electoral process is a public one.

He made the statement after arriving at the polling station at the Sfantul Sava Collegiate High School on a media report that journalists were not allowed to film inside the polling station."I have come to this polling station because media access to section 77 was also blocked, I called the chair and informed about the Central Electoral Bureau circular memo regarding access of the media in the second round of the presidential election, and I personally came up to bring this memo because the Central Electoral Bureau is near I will be at BEC all day long ," said Mituletu-Buica.He said that such situations had been reported."There have been more such situations and, likewise, they were referred to the circular memo of the Central Electoral Bureau, at the request of the Electoral Authority, so as not to repeat, unfortunately, the incidents from the first round, but it seems that these have not been communicated yet. Media have unlimited access, because the electoral process is a public one, and also in an area specifically designated by the chair of the polling station; once again, access is unlimited throughout the entire election day," explained Mituletu-Buica.