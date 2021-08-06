Unstable weather to grip Romania throughout Saturday morning

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather gradually engulfing areas in 16 counties and the city of Bucharest.

Thus, Friday until 19:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning of temporary heightened usable weather will be valid sparsely in Muntenia, Moldavia and in the mountains, that will come in the shape of thunderstorms, wind picking up speed, storms, torrential downpours and hail. Storm water runoff will exceed 25-30 l/ sq.m.

Also, a Code Orange will be in force until 19:00hrs in Dobrogea, the eastern half of Muntenia and in the southern half of Moldavia, as well as in the Curvature Carpathians, where there will be spells of torrential downpours, storms, thunderstorms and hail. Storm water runoff will exceed 30-40 l/sq.m. and in some places 50- 0 l/sq.m, informează Agerpres.

According to meteorologists, between August 6, 19:00hrs and August 7 10:00hrs, a Code Yellow of bad weather enters into force that will affect areas in the counties of Galati, Braila, Ialomita and Calarasi. The unstable weather will bring torrential downpours, thunderstorms, winds picking up speed, hail, and storm water runoff will exceed 25-30 l/sq.m.

At the same time, a Code Orange of unstable will be in place throughout Saturday in the counties of Tulcea and Constanta. There will be spells of torrential downpours, storms, thunderstorms and hail. Storm water runoff will exceed 30 - 40 l/sq.m up to 50-60 l/sq.m