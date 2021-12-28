 
     
Until December 26, Omicron variant counts for 25 cases, 19 with history of travel abroad

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, until December 26, as many as 25 COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Romania, agerpres reports.

According to the INSP, 76 pct (19 cases) had a history of travel in: South Africa (7), Nigeria (3), Great Britain (4), Belgium (1), The Netherlands (1), DR Congo (1), Spain (1), Tanzania (1). Two cases were epidemiologically related to the COVID-19 case, one of which was confirmed with the Omicron variant. Also, two cases have no epidemiological link mentioned, and two other cases did not respond to the phone call from the DSP.

Of the 25 confirmed cases with the Omicron variant, 18 (72 pct) had been vaccinated, all with a full vaccination schedule.

According to the source, no death was registered in Romania in cases confirmed with the Omicron variant.

As of December 26, the confirmation rate with variants of concern was 92 pct.

At the same time, as of December 26, 5,504 COVID cases with the Delta variant have been confirmed, of which 87 in the last week.

