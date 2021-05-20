Until May 16, 1,267 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Thursday, that until May 16, 1,854 sequencings have been reported and 1,267 cases with variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed.

Of the 1,267 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern confirmed, 1,248 are the British strain (B.1.1.7), seven with the South African variant (B.1.351) and 12 with the Brazilian variant (P.1).

Thirty deaths were also recorded and reported to the INSP relating to variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2, of which 27 with the British strain (B.1.1.7) and three with the Brazilian strain (P.1).

Until May 16, 12 cases were confirmed with the genetic line B.1.617.2. Three of the cases come from a hotspot in Colonia Bod, Brasov County, and are Indian citizens. The other nine cases are from a hotspot in Popesti-Leordeni, Ilfov County. "Of them, 8 are Indian citizens, and one is a Romanian citizen, secondary case of an Indian citizen. No deaths were recorded," the INSP mentioned.

INSP claims that, at this moment, "no talk to be had" about community spread in Romania, of the genetic line B.1.617.2, reports agerpres.