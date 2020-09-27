 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

UPDATE/Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39%

Inquam Photos
Nicusor Dan Gabriela Firea combo

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate, was credited with 39% of the votes, according to the CURS - Avangarde exit poll.

Third was People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate, Traian Basescu, with 8.6% of Bucharesters' votes, followed at a distance by the Green Party candidate, Florin Calinescu, with 1.7%, and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) candidate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, with 1.6%.

According to the CURS - Avangarde exit poll, PRO Bucuresti 2020 Alliance candidate Ioan Sirbu got 0.6% of the votes, Alexandru-Ion Coita (PRR) - 0.3%, and Harry-Ilan Laufer (PFIN) - 0.1%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.