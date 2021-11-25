UPDATE Liberal leader Citu: Governing coalition has signed an agreement; it is a normal agreement

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Thursday morning announced that the coalition signed a governing agreement, specifying that it was "a normal agreement."

"It was a normal thing to do, we've signed an agreement of the governing coalition. You saw the content in the previous days, it was published in the media. (...) It's a normal agreement," said Citu.

Asked what will happen with the coalition, when, on May 25, 2023, Nicolae Ciuca will have to resign, the PNL leader admitted that this will have to happen, indeed, although there is no clear procedure in the agreement regarding this aspect.

"Yes, it will happen like that (...). It does not say this in the agreement, there is no clear procedure, but we have a Constitution that says a Government can only be changed only by motion or resignation," pointed out Florin Citu.

Regarding the possibility of changing a minister supported by the coalition, given that the signed agreement stipulates that this cannot happen without the opinion of the party that proposed him/her, Citu voiced hope that this situation will not be reached, but underscored that reshuffle is the attribute of the prime minister.

"In what concerns the office, reshuffle is the attribute of the prime minister, but this will be discussed, I hope we do not reach this situation," said the PNL leader, noting that now there is no need for "a fuss," but to put a government in place "as soon as possible."

"There is no need for a fuss, there is a need for a Government as soon as possible, to take over and move on," Citu pointed out, when asked about this topic, Agerpres informs.