UPDATE President Iohannis after talks with PM Dancila: It's imperative foreign policy be done in Romania's interest

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila where he underscored that it is imperative that Romania's foreign policy be done only in the country's interest and that internal tensions should cease immediately, calling for loyal and fair institutional co-operation.

"During the talks, President Klaus Iohannis underscored that it is imperative that Romania's foreign policy be done only in the interest of Romania and that domestic tensions over foreign policy issues should cease immediately so that Romania can remain a credible player in the relationship with the United States of America, at the level of the European Union and NATO, as well as in the other strategic partnerships in which the country is engaged," reads a statement released by the Presidential Administration.Iohannis warned that "Romania's foreign policy must be characterised by constancy and predictability, with some red lines that political decision-makers have never crossed, irrespective of their political hues.""Changing the balanced and equidistant position that Romania has so far had would only cause concern and anxiety," Iohannis said, according to the official statement.He called for loyal and correct institutional co-operation, in accordance with the legal and constitutional framework in force, underlining that this is the conduct that must guide all government actions in the national interest.According to the Presidential Administration, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall, and Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu, who attended the consultations, also expressed the view that a loyal institutional approach is needed when it comes to the foreign policy of Romania.Iohannis also pointed out that the major foreign policy decisions of the country that have strategic effects, including on the national security and Romanian citizens, must always be made with responsibility and discernment.The consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace took place following an invitation from Iohannis to Dancila to clarify some aspects of Romania's foreign policy, including the relocation of the Embassy of Romania in Israel.