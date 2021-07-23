 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Updated list of high epidemiological risk countries: UK, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal - in red zone

CNSU

On Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries/territories depending on the cumulative incidence rate of COVID cases, in order to establish the need for a quarantine measure being enforced on the persons arriving to Romania from these countries, with UK, The Netherlands, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal being in the red zone.

According to the appendix to the CNSU Decision no. 48, the following countries are in the red zone:

* British Virgin Islands
* Jersey
* Cyprus
* Seychelles
* Fiji
* Mongolia
* Tunisia
* UK
* Cuba
* Gibraltar
* Netherlands
* Namibia
* Botswana
* Spain
* Columbia
* Kuwait
* Georgia
* Andorra
* Argentina
* Malaysia
* Libya
* Portugal
* South Africa
* Malta
* Costa Rica
* Isle of Man
* Panama
* Iran
* Suriname
* Kazakhstan
* Iraq
* Faroe Islands
* Brazil
* Nepal
* India

In the yellow zone there are:

* Greece
* Kyrgyzstan
* Luxembourg
* Maldives
* Curaçao
* Monaco
* Russian Federation
* Oman
* United Arab Emirates
* United States Virgin Islands
* Indonesia
* Paraguay
* Ireland
* Zimbabwe
* Trinidad and Tobago
* Denmark
* Thailand
* Guatemala
* Bahamas
* Uruguay
* Eswatini

The list adopted by CNSU enters into force starting July 25, 2021, at 00:00.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.