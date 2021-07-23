Updated list of high epidemiological risk countries: UK, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal - in red zone

On Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries/territories depending on the cumulative incidence rate of COVID cases, in order to establish the need for a quarantine measure being enforced on the persons arriving to Romania from these countries, with UK, The Netherlands, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal being in the red zone.

According to the appendix to the CNSU Decision no. 48, the following countries are in the red zone:

* British Virgin Islands* Jersey* Cyprus* Seychelles* Fiji* Mongolia* Tunisia* UK* Cuba* Gibraltar* Netherlands* Namibia* Botswana* Spain* Columbia* Kuwait* Georgia* Andorra* Argentina* Malaysia* Libya* Portugal* South Africa* Malta* Costa Rica* Isle of Man* Panama* Iran* Suriname* Kazakhstan* Iraq* Faroe Islands* Brazil* Nepal* IndiaIn the yellow zone there are:* Greece* Kyrgyzstan* Luxembourg* Maldives* Curaçao* Monaco* Russian Federation* Oman* United Arab Emirates* United States Virgin Islands* Indonesia* Paraguay* Ireland* Zimbabwe* Trinidad and Tobago* Denmark* Thailand* Guatemala* Bahamas* Uruguay* EswatiniThe list adopted by CNSU enters into force starting July 25, 2021, at 00:00.