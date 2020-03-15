Updated list with countries coming from which people are required quarantine or home isolation

Citizens coming starting 21,00hrs on Sunday to Romania from countries with over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases, such as France, Germany, Spain will be isolated at home for 14 days.

The measure was announced on Sunday by Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press conference.Moreover, "the quarantine measure will be extended for all those coming to the country from the quarantined areas, updated by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, at the proposal of the technical-scientific support group on the management of highly contagious diseases on Romania's territory and published on the website of the National Public Health Institute," Vela pointed out.According to the National Public Health Institute, the states with over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, for which isolation at home is recommended are: Austria, Belgium, South Korea - the part of the country where quarantine is not established, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the People's Republic of China - the area without quarantine, Spain, the United States America and Sweden.The states where quarantine is established are: the People's Republic of China - Hubei region, Italy - the whole country, South Korea - Daegu (city) and Cheongdo (county) and Iran - the whole country.