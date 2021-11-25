Ursula von der Leyen congratulates Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania.

"We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," the EU's chief executive wrote.

The members of the government led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took the oath of office on Thursday before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace, after securing the Parliament's backing by a vote of 318 to 126.