US ambassador-ar-large to Romania received by ForMin Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Thursday, the ambassador of the United States of America in Romania, Kathleen Ann Kavalec, for the presentation of the copies of her letters of accreditation, shortly after her arrival in our country, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Aurescu and Ambassador Kavalec discussed the priorities that must be pursued in the bilateral relationship, which are to be deepened during the next round of the Romania - USA Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place in the first part of the year in Bucharest, the same source says, told Agerpres.

Aurescu underscored that our country "remains a reliable ally of the US, actively involved in the Black Sea area, and reiterated Romania's interest in the future US strategy for the Black Sea region."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed his appreciation for the strong support of the US for the security of Romania and the European allies in NATO, especially those on the Eastern Flank, proven by the consistent increase in the American military presence after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.

He recalled the common objective of Romania and the US to include our country in the Visa Waiver Programme, highlighting the desire of the Romanian side to strengthen cooperation in the field, as well as the need to register substantial progress during the term of Ambassador Kavalec's mandate.

The US ambassador-at-large highlighted that Romania is a strong, highly valued partner and ally of the US, and assured that it will make every effort to contribute to the development of the bilateral strategic partnership.

According to the MAE, the American diplomat also welcomed the special efforts made by our country in support of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, respectively in ensuring energy security - highlighting Romania's ability to position itself as an example at the regional level, including in terms of energy independence.