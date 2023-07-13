US Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec: Romania continues to prove to the world it is realizing its potential

Romania continues to prove to the world that it is realizing its potential and respects its commitments, declared Wednesday evening, in Constanta, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, at the opening of the traveling exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People".

In the speech held in the Museum of History and Archaeology, the US diplomat emphasized both the importance of government ties and those at the social level.

"Travelling through Romania, including here in Constanta, what has repeatedly amazed me are the fundamental experiences that our peoples have had through educational and professional exchanges, experiences that have led to long-lasting friendships and cooperation. (.. .) In the field of defense, as an exemplary NATO ally, Romania has increased spending, contributed to multinational operations abroad, and is now hosting US and NATO troops here in Romania, right next to us. Romania has also supported our partners and neighbors in Ukraine as they defend their country against Putin's unprovoked and brutal invasion," said Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec.

The US diplomat also appreciated the support offered by the population of Constanta county to the Ukrainian refugees.

"Here, on the shores of the Black Sea, I know that you felt the impact of a large flow of Ukrainian refugees. You opened your doors and hearts, with tea and cake, to help your neighbors in times of need. The Port of Constanta played a role key in the transit of grain from Ukraine to other markets in a difficult period. We are all grateful for the way Romania has stepped forward in this critical period. In this way and in many other ways, Romania continues to prove to the world that It realizes its potential and respects its commitments," said Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec.

Secretary of state with the Ministry of Culture Diana Baciuna appreciated the exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People" as "a symbol of cultural diversity and interstate ties".

"The photographs contained in this exhibition lead us into a universe of friendship and collaboration between the two peoples. Each photograph is a window open to unique and significant moments in the history of this strategic and successful partnership," said Diana Baciuna.

The mayor of Constanta, Vergil Chitac, appreciated the exhibition as proof of the excellent relationship between the city and the US Embassy in Romania.

"We share common values, we fight for the defense of democracy, equality and freedom. These values build informal means of communication and understanding between peoples," the mayor mentioned.

In his turn, the director of the Directorate of Cultural Diplomacy, Education and Science in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Luca, supported the representativeness of the Romanian-American partnership.

"This partnership is without a doubt representative not only for the Romanian-American relationship, but also for the entire democratic course of Romania in the last quarter of a century and, as the person who played such an important role in initiating this partnership, the former secretary of state Madeleine K. Albright said, this partnership is excellent proof of what we can do when political people have the necessary will and courage," stated director Andrei Luca.

The general director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, recalled that the project started last year, in Craiova and united important cities of Romania.

"Photography represents a support for historians, but also a proof, the most objective I would say, of a reality. In AGERPRES, photos are not retouched. In AGERPRES, you will see reality as it was at that moment. (.. .) It is our duty, of journalists, of the administration, of diplomacy, to carry forward every point that can link the destinies of even the last states," said the general director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae.

The traveling exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People", which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, was opened in Piata Ovidiu in Constanta, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec and representatives of the local administration.

During the opening, the US ambassador was photographed alongside the authorities and gave statements to the press.

"It is a strategic area and especially in this difficult period, when we have this terrible war next to us. (...) I think that our security cooperation will continue to be very important. Romania has a very important role and we are satisfied and grateful that Romania hosts 3,000 American soldiers. I think that in the future, relations will be even closer in this regard," said Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec.

The US diplomat expressed her hope that during her mandate, Romania will be included in the list of states that do not need a visa to travel to the United States.

"I want to remind you that if you already have a visa, you can extend it without going to the embassy. You can do it online and it's very easy," mentioned the US ambassador in Romania.

The photo exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People" was presented in Craiova, Timisoara, Bucharest, Sibiu, Iasi and Cluj-Napoca, and it will remain for two weeks in Constanta, the last stop.

According to the US Embassy in Bucharest, the exhibition "We, the People: 25 years of Strategic Partnership" is a thematic photographic essay, which includes 150 snapshots and explores the diplomatic, security, economic and cultural relations between the Romanian and American people.

National News Agency AGERPRES contributed 20 photos from the photo stream and from the AGERPRES Photographic Archive.

Also, the Diplomatic Archives Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 13 photographs to this exhibition, it is also shown in a press release from the US Embassy.

The event is organized by the US Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania - Diplomatic Archives Unit, with the National Press Agency AGERPRES and in collaboration with the University of Craiova.