US ambassador Kavalec in Brasov: Alongside Romania, we will continue to help Ukrainian refugees

Alongside Romania, the United States of America will continue to help the Ukrainian refugees, both at the national level and at the local level, the US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, said on Monday, on the occasion of her visit to the CATTIA refugee centre in Brasov, told Agerpres.

She congratulated the Romanians and especially the people in Brasov for the exceptional manner in which they got involved, ever since the beginning of the war, in helping the refugees, while mentioning that she spoke to some of them and they told her very painful stories about their native country, as well as touching stories about the support they received here, in Romania.

An Ukrainian refugee even told her that "Romanians are our guiding angels!" The collaboration between the local administration in Brasov and the Romanian government, the international organizations, the private sector and the NGOs was truly remarkable, in the ambassador's opinion. She was especially impressed by the manner in which the CATTIA centre switched from providing first aid services to a long term approach in terms of the integration, as the war went on, of the Ukrainian refugees. At present, the Ukrainians have jobs in Romania, they are learning Romanian language and they send their children to school, while they are anxiously waiting for the day when they will be able to return home, mentioned Kathleen Kavalec.

On the other hand, she spoke about Russia's attempts to undermine the support the other countries provide to Ukraine,

Unfortunately, since the beginning of the war, she noticed, Russia tried to divide and undermine our joint commitment to help the Ukrainian refugees. the pro-Kremlin groups carry out hate and disinformation campaigns to create resentments against the Ukrainian refugees all over the world, including in Romania. Such tactics won't work, though, she claimed, as she underscored that all countries must remain united in their joint effort to support the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian refugees. She also mentioned that the US offered more than 57 million US dollars to help Romania manage the flow of Ukrainian refugees and that her country will continue to collaborate with Romania to provide support to the Ukrainian side as long as this war is going to last.

The mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban, thanked the US ambassador for the support that Romania and Brasov is receiving at diplomatic level, as well as for the entire help provided during the crisis of the Ukrainian refugees.

The coordinator of the CATTIA refugee centre, Andreea Vranceanu, specified that, since the beginning of the conflict, approximately 16,000 people benefited from the support of the centre.