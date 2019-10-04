US Ambassador Klemm says security, democracy and prosperity rely on education

Security, democracy and prosperity of a country rely on education, US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm stated on Friday.He participated in a meeting that celebrates 50 years of higher education in Sibiu city.
The Ambassador stated that, taking into account how precious the Strategic Partnership is for the United States, a democratic Romania is wanted, but also stronger and more prosperous, so that more important things be accomplished together.
The American official also spoke, on the same occasion, about the importance of education.
He said that security, democracy and prosperity are goals that rely on education, mentioning that the United States continues to invest in education in Romania, in order to improve the results of the Romanian education.
The diplomat also made a presentation of the collaboration between Romania and the US in the education field: exchanges of experience carried out through the US State Department, activities of the Romanian-American Foundation and the Fullbright Programme.