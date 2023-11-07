U.S. ambassador: Meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes - essential to achieving global peace and security

U.S. ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec, attending on Tuesday the Women, Peace, and Security Focal Point Network conference organized between November 7 and 9 in Bucharest by the National Defense Ministry in partnership with the U.S. State Department and UN Women, declared that the significant participation of women in the decision-making process is essential for achieving global peace and security.

"Meaningful participation of women in the political and security decision-making processes is essential to achieving sustainable global peace and security, which is why we are focused on advancing the women peace and security agenda as part of our national security efforts. That is why this agenda is part of our security efforts. (...) Research shows that when women participate in negotiating peace agreements, those deals are 35 percent more likely to endure," said ambassador Kavalec.

She expressed the opinion that when women's rights are respected, societies are safer and more prosperous.

Speaking about the decrease in women's security in the world, the diplomat said that "Women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence, rising authoritarianism, poverty, food insecurity, and other global challenges. Around the world, women and girls are under threat from conflict and repressive regimes, including by Russian forces in Ukraine."

Kathleen Kavalec also mentioned that the current complex conditions require a revitalized security architecture, that would also mean partnerships that are based on shared values, equal inclusion and participation of all members of our societies, including women and girls.

"Forums like this one can bring us closer together so that we can both condemn and shine a light on every act of violence, including sexual violence, against women and girls, irrespective of nationality, identity, race, or religion of the victims," the diplomat went on to say.

The ambassador mentioned that the United States have long been a committed leader on this cause.

She also noted that despite significant progress in recognizing the unique role women play in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, and post-conflict reconstruction, there is still a long way to go, as "women and girls continue to face barriers to education and basic rights, and consistently remain largely excluded from decision making about war and peace, the future of their countries, or even their own bodies."

"Though the situation has improved over the past decade, we can clearly see that women are underrepresented in politics and public life across the globe, including in the United States and Europe," said the U.S. ambassador.

She mentioned that proactive initiatives to increase women's participation and representation, including in the most senior positions, must continue.

"Women have already shown that they can excel in the highest positions in diplomacy, government, and leadership across all sectors and I am glad to say that many such women are represented here today," Kathleen Kavalec said in conclusion of her address.

